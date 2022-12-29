Murray recorded six tackles (five solo) and one sack in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts.
Monday's victory over Indianapolis accounted for Murray's third game in a row with at least six stops, while he was also able to register his first sack since Week 13 of 2020. The 24-year-old figures to continue operating as a solid complementary linebacker come New Year's Day versus the Rams.
