Murray (neck) was able to participate fully in practice Wednesday.
Murray was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to Kansas City and ended up logging a season-low 45 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps. Head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Murray was dealing with a neck stinger, but the issue doesn't appear to be major considering his ability to practice in full Wednesday.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Dealing with stinger in neck•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Returns to game•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Returning to practice field•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Out for another few weeks•