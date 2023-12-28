Murray (shoulder) did not participate at practice Thursday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Murray was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, so his status Thursday represents a setback. He'll probably need to get back on the practice field Friday to have a chance to play Sunday.
