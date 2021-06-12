Murray is expected to play more "downhill" in coach Brandon Staley's defensive scheme, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 first-round pick registered 107 tackles and played in all 16 games during his rookie season, but it was almost viewed as a "down" campaign given the lofty expectations placed on Murray. Staley's new scheme is expected to feature the Oklahoma product heavily, asking Murray to blitz and attack the gaps far more frequently than last season, when Gus Bradley's defensive approach saw the rookie drop back in coverage far more than he was comfortable. That could translate to monster IDP numbers, particularly with backup linebacker Denzel Perryman over in Carolina.