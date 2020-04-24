Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Newest Charger
The Chargers selected Murray (hamstring) in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.
Los Angeles paid a heavy price to move back into the first round, giving up a second- and a third-round pick to the Patriots for the rights to No.23 overall. Murray is a twitched-up tackling machine, having racked up 257 tackles over his final two seasons at Oklahoma. On top of his tackling skills, Murray is remarkably toosly. He runs a 4.52 40-yard dash to go with a 38-inch vertical and he has an 80-inch wingspan. There will be a learning curve with his coverage recognition but the tools are there for Murray to be a success, and it's clear that the Chargers are fully bought in on him considering the draft capital they paid to get him.
