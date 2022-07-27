Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Murray (ankle) should "be practicing at some point in the next four to six weeks," Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Murray missed five weeks last season with an ankle injury, so the Chargers will likely play things safe with the talented young linebacker as he rehabs from the procedure he underwent to address that back in April. The 2020 first-round pick posted 107 tackles his rookie year, so he could register fantasy-relevant tackle production in 2022 assuming he's ready to play by Week 1.