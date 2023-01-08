Murray suffered a stinger during Sunday's game in Denver.
Murray paid a visit to the sideline medical tent in the first half before being diagnosed with an injury in the third quarter. If he's unable to return, he'll end Week 18 with two tackles. As long as Murray is sidelined, Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy will continue to man inside linebacker for the Chargers.
