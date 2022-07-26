Murray (ankle) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Murray had ankle surgery in April and has been absent from the Chargers' offseason activities. The team was hopeful he would be ready for camp, but his return will have to wait for now. Murray was limited to 11 games last season due to the injury, and struggled to be as effective as he was in his rookie campaign. Once healthy, Murray will be working to bounce back and leave his disappointing second season in the rearview.