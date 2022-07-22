Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said the hope is Murray (ankle) will be ready for training camp, Gavino Borquez of the team's official site reports.

Murray missed the Chargers' offseason program after undergoing surgery in early April. The 2020 first-round pick dealt with the ankle issue last season, which significantly impacted his output. However, there's optimism that Murray will be fully participating in training camp, so he could be in store for a bounce-back campaign in his third NFL season.