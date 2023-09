Murray tallied nine tackles (eight solo), one pass deflected and one interception in Sunday's 28-24 victory over the Vikings.

Murray's nine tackles were a team-high. He also played all 78 defensive snaps for Minnesota, which makes it two straight games that he has not missed a defensive play. The linebacker also played his first two special teams snaps of the season. He will look to carry the momentum he has going into the Charger's Week 4 matchup with the Raiders.