Murray finished the 2022-23 season with 76 tackles (50 solo), one sack, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception.

Murray saw a smaller role this season as he was outplayed by both Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy. Despite the reduced playing time, the former first-round pick finished third on the team in tackles and recorded the first interception and forced fumble of his career. However, Murray once struggled mightily in pass coverage, allowing a quarterback rating of 110.5 when targeted according to Pro Football Focus. While the 24-year-old has yet to live up to his expectations, he continues to be a solid defender, especially in the run game.