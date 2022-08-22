Murray (ankle) returned to practice Monday.
Murray suffered an ankle injury late last season that required surgery to address in April, but he's now ready to go again just 20 days out from the Chargers' regular-season opener versus Las Vegas. He notched triple-digit tackles the last full season he played (which was also his age-21 campaign), so he's a decent candidate to produce as a fringe IDP option at linebacker in 2022.
