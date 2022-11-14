Murray (head) has returned to Sunday's game against San Francisco, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Murray was evaluated for a head injury in the first half of Sunday's game but returned to the field shortly before halftime. His presence among the Chargers' linebackers will be particularly impactful since Chris Rumph (knee) is inactive.
