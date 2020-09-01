Murray is expected to be the starting middle linebacker entering 2020, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Murray's status as a 2020 first-round pick all but assured him of the role regardless, but a tremendous training camp has drawn a healthy amount of praise. Perhaps even more encouraging for IDP users, head coach Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley have suggested Murray will be a "three-down backer" which should provide plenty of tackle opportunities for the downhill thumper. With Denzel Perryman all but pushed aside from the starting lineup, it's entirely possible Murray could post 100-plus tackles if he stays healthy.