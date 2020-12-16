Murray recorded seven tackles (four solo) across 56 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Murray continues to have a stellar rookie season, leading the Chargers with 88 tackles (54 solo) on the year. The linebacker will now have to shift his focus quickly with Thursday's matchup against the Raiders looming.
