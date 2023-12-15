Murray is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Raiders due to a shoulder injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Murray suffered the injury in the second quarter of the contest. The severity of the issue is not yet known, though the Chargers may opt to treat the issue conservatively and hold Murray out for the rest of the contest. Nick Niemann took his place at inside linebacker.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Leads Chargers in tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Leading tackler at Green Bay•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Returns to game•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Leaves game with shoulder injury•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Good to go•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Questionable Monday•