Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address a right shoulder injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Murray didn't appear on the Chargers' injury report at any point during his rookie season, so news of the surgery comes as a surprise. The first-round pick was productive while playing the full 16-game slate for Los Angeles, recording 107 tackles and a sack. The Chargers haven't provided a recovery timeline for Murray, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for training camp, if not OTAs.
