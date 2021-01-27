Murray underwent successful surgery to his right shoulder Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
This was a bit of a surprise as Murray never even appeared on the injury report for the entire season. The rookie linebacker put together a productive season, recording 107 tackles and a sack across 16 games, but the numbers mask what was a bit of let-down season considering Murray's highly praised playmaking ability coming out of college. While we don't know what the surgery was meant to correct, it seems likely given the lack of reporting regarding the injury that Murray should be healthy in time for OTAs next season.
More News
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Over 100 tackles in rookie debut•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Eight stops on TNF•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Seven tackles Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Career game in blowout loss•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Benched in loss•
-
Chargers' Kenneth Murray: Continues to rack up tackles•