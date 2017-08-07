Chargers' Kenny Wiggins: Starts at right guard in joint practice
Wiggins started at right guard during the team's joint practice with the Rams, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Wiggins continues to impress at camp, holding off 2016 third-round draft pick Max Tuerk and 2017 rookie Dan Feeney for the job. Wiggins started one game with the Chargers last season.
