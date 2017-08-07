Wiggins started at right guard during the team's joint practice with the Rams, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Wiggins continues to impress at camp, holding off 2016 third-round draft pick Max Tuerk and 2017 rookie Dan Feeney for the job. Wiggins started one game with the Chargers last season.

