Marks signed with the Chargers as undrafted free agent Saturday.
Marks appeared in 10 games for Buffalo last season, getting 108 carries for 414 yards and five touchdowns. It was a disappointing season for Marks, who was hampered by a lower-leg injury. Marks will compete with fellow undrafted free agent signing, Leddie Brown, for a spot on in the Chargers backfield, which retained Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree, while also adding Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft.