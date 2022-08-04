Mack (foot) has been active in training camp this week, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Mack originally injured his foot in Week 3 against the Browns last season, but he continued to show up on game day while being limited at practice during the week. He was officially shut down after Week 7 and underwent season-ending surgery in November. Despite being hampered by the injury, Mack was still able to tally six sacks in seven games. He was traded to the Chargers in March for a second round selection in the 2022 Draft, which became Jaquan Brisker, and a 2023 sixth-round selection. Now fully recovered, and looking to prove he hasn't lost a step, Mack will look to form a dangerous pass-rush duo with Joey Bosa this season.