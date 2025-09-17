Mack is expected to miss a few weeks after dislocating his elbow in Monday night's 20-9 win over the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The star edge rusher exited in the first half of Monday's affair after sustaining what appeared to be a serious injury. However, Rapoport's report Wednesday suggests Mack avoided a long-term issue and could return in a couple of weeks. This is great news for the Chargers' defense, as the 34-year-old has tallied 32.0 sacks since joining Los Angeles in 2022. In the meantime, Bud Dupree is expected to start opposite Tuli Tuipulotu as part of the Chargers' top edge-rush duo while Mack is sidelined.