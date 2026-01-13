Chargers' Khalil Mack: Contemplating playing future
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mack said after Sunday's 16-3 wild-card loss to the Patriots that he will make a decision on his future in the NFL " based on how I'm feeling and how my family is feeling, the vibes," Omar Navarro of the Chargers' official site reports.
Mack recorded one assisted tackle versus New England, while across 12 regular-season appearances in 2025 he totaled 32 tackles (19 solo), including 5.5 sacks, plus four forced fumbles. The 34-year-old veteran is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after having played out the 2025 campaign via a one-year, $18 million contract with Los Angeles. If Mack decides to continue his playing career for another season, he and the Chargers could have mutual agreement on a similar deal for 2026.
