Mack (groin) did not practice Wednesday.
Mack may have picked up the injury during the Chargers' 27-10 win over the Browns this past Sunday. He'll have two more chances to return to practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. Through the Chargers' first eight games of the regular season, Mack has logged 26 tackles (12 solo), including 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
