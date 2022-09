Mack recorded six tackles (five solo), three sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Mack was dominant in his Chargers debut and harassed Derek Carr all game long. His first sack came on third-and-seven in the second quarter and forced a punt, while his second one came on first down that proceeded an interception on a second-and-long situation. Mack's last QB takedown was a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter, sealing the win for Los Angeles.