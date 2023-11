Mack recorded eight tackles (eight solo) including two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-20 loss at Green Bay.

Mack secured the fifth double-digit sack season of his career in the middle of the third quarter, and he tacked on another sack for good measure to log his third multi-sack game of the year. He's actually on pace for a career season in that department, making him a good IDP option wherever he's defensive-lineman eligible.