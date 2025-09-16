Chargers' Khalil Mack: Exits early Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mack (elbow) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Raiders.
Mack suffered an elbow injury while attempting to make a tackle in the first half, ultimately taking a cart to the locker room for imaging on his arm. The linebacker seems unlikely to be able to return to action against Las Vegas, and in his absence, Bud Dupree stands to see an increase in workload.
