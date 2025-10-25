Chargers' Khalil Mack: Extends sack streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mack recorded two tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Thursday's 37-10 win versus the Vikings.
Mack brought down quarterback Carson Wentz in the middle of the third quarter to force a Minnesota punt, and he now has sacks in each of the last three games he's played in. He projects to get more opportunities to rush the passer in Week 9 against a pass-dependent Tennessee attack.
More News
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Notches sack in return to action•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Cleared to return Week 7•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Off IR, remains questionable•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Questionable tag for Week 7•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Practice window opened•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Out at least four games•