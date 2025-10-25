default-cbs-image
Mack recorded two tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Thursday's 37-10 win versus the Vikings.

Mack brought down quarterback Carson Wentz in the middle of the third quarter to force a Minnesota punt, and he now has sacks in each of the last three games he's played in. He projects to get more opportunities to rush the passer in Week 9 against a pass-dependent Tennessee attack.

