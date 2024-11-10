Mack (groin) is good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Titans, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.
Mack will be able to play Sunday despite not practicing at all this week. He suffered a groin injury during last week's win over the Browns and will try to play through it against the Titans.
