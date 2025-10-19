The Chargers reinstated Mack from injured reserve Saturday, and he is expected to play against the Colts on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mack's window to be reinstated from IR opened Wednesday, and despite being limited in practice all week, the veteran edge rusher is on track to make his return Sunday after recovering from an elbow injury sustained in Week 2 against the Raiders. Mack may be slowly eased into action in his first game back, but his return means Odafe Oweh, Bud Dupree and rookie fourth-rounder Kyle Kennard are all in jeopardy of seeing their snap count on defense decrease.