Mack recorded 50 tackles (33 solo), eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the 2022-23 season.

In his first season with the Chargers, Mack led the team in both sacks and tackles for loss. However, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year once again failed to record double-digit sacks, something he has not done since 2018. While Mack may not be as dominant as he was earlier in his career, he is still a force to be reckoned with coming off the edge.