Mack recorded four tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Monday's 20-17 loss to Dallas.

Mack was once again able to get to the quarterback, bringing down Dak Prescott for his seventh sack of the season, all of which have come in the last two games. The linebacker has registered 23 tackles, including the seven sacks, while also deflecting two passes and forcing a pair of fumbles over five contests in 2023.