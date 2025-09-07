Mack registered one solo tackle and a quarterback hit during the Chargers' 27-21 win over the Chiefs on Friday.

Mack's lone tackle came on the Chiefs' second offensive play in the first quarter, when he took down Xavier Worthy (shoulder) for no gain on a rushing play. Mack opted to delay his retirement from the NFL for at least one season after re-signing with the Chargers in March, and the veteran edge rusher will play a key role in the Bolts' defense, especially following the departure of Joey Bosa to the Bills.