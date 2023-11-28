Mack recorded six tackles (four solo) including two sacks and a pass defensed in Sunday's 20-10 loss versus the Ravens.

Mack's two-sack performance in Week 12 was his third such game in the last four weeks and perhaps the most impressive of the bunch considering how difficult it is to catch and bring down Lamar Jackson. Mack already has 13.0 sacks with six games left to play, making him a must-start IDP in leagues where he's eligible as a defensive lineman.