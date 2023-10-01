Mack compiled 10 tackles (eight solo), six sacks, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in the 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Mack nearly won the game himself against his former team, routinely terrorizing an offensive line that had allowed just five sacks prior to Sunday. The veteran's performance is arguably more impressive because he did it without the aid of pass-rushing teammate Joey Bosa, who was held out due to a hamstring injury. The 32-year-old hasn't quite lived up to the billing after joining the Chargers via trade last season, but it's days like Sunday that showcase his game-wrecking potential even after 10 seasons in the league.