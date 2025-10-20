Mack recorded two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

Mack made his return to action in Week 7 after missing four games with an elbow injury, quickly getting back on track. The linebacker was able to get to quarterback Daniel Jones in the second quarter, notching his second sack of the year. Mack has now compiled four solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks, over three games this season.