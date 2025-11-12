Mack logged three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in the Chargers' win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Mack was one of Los Angeles' three defenders to sack Aaron Rodgers in the win. The 2014 first-round pick is off to a strong start this season despite missing four games with an elbow injury, as he's racked up 11 tackles (nine solo), including 4.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles across just six outings.