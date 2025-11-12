Chargers' Khalil Mack: Notches sack Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mack logged three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in the Chargers' win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Mack was one of Los Angeles' three defenders to sack Aaron Rodgers in the win. The 2014 first-round pick is off to a strong start this season despite missing four games with an elbow injury, as he's racked up 11 tackles (nine solo), including 4.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles across just six outings.
More News
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Extends sack streak•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Notches sack in return to action•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Cleared to return Week 7•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Off IR, remains questionable•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Questionable tag for Week 7•
-
Chargers' Khalil Mack: Practice window opened•