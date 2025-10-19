The Chargers activated Mack (elbow) from injured reserve Saturday, but he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Colts.

Mack's window to come off IR opened Wednesday, and despite being limited in practice all week, the veteran edge rusher is expected to make his return Sunday after recovering from an elbow injury sustained Week 2 against the Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mack may be slowly eased into action in his first game back, but his return means Odafe Oweh, Bud Dupree and rookie fourth-rounder Kyle Kennard all are in jeopardy of seeing their snap counts on defense decrease.