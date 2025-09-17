Chargers' Khalil Mack: Out at least four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers placed Mack (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Mack has at least avoided a season-ending injury, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting that the veteran edge rusher suffered a dislocated elbow in Monday night's 20-9 win over the Raiders but is only expected to miss a few weeks. He'll be forced to sit out at least four games due to being placed on IR, making Week 7 against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 19 the earliest possible date for Mack's return. Until Mack is back in action, Bud Dupree is expected to step into a starting role opposite Tuli Tuipulotu.
