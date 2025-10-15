The Chargers designed Mack (elbow) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Mack suffered an elbow injury during the Chargers' Week 2 win against the Raiders, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve. The veteran edge rusher has missed the minimum four games required while on IR, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to return to practice. Mack's level of participation in practice in the coming week will determine whether he will be given the green light to play against the Colts on Sunday.