Mack (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Mack was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a groin injury in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns. However, Friday's injury report suggests the All-Pro edge rusher still has a chance to suit up Sunday. If Mack is sidelined in Week 10, Bud Dupree will likely see increased snaps with the Chargers' first-team defense.