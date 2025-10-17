Mack (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Mack's 21-day practice window to be reinstated from injured reserve opened Wednesday, and the veteran edge rusher was a limited participant in practice all week. He's been given the questionable tag for Sunday's home game, but he'll have to be activated off IR in order to be eligible to play. Mack missed the Chargers' last four games due to an elbow injury that he sustained in Week 2 against the Raiders.