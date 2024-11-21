Mack (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Thursday was the first time Mack has practiced or played since aggravating a groin injury during the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Titans, during which he only played four defensive snaps. If he is able to practice Friday and Saturday, that would give the veteran pass rusher a good shot at returning from a one-game absence against the Ravens on Monday. In the eight regular games prior to his injury, Mack registered 26 tackles (12 solo), including 4.5 sacks, five pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.