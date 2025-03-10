Mack and the Chargers agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $18 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mack had been scheduled for free agency, but he will instead remain in Los Angeles, where the departure of Joey Bosa leaves edge rusher still a pivotal position of need for the Chargers. The 34-year-old veteran is coming off a productive 2024 campaign, in which he tallied 39 tackles, including 6.0 sacks, plus nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 16 regular-season appearances, and as recently as 2023 he racked up a career-best 17.0 sacks across 17 regular-season games with the team.