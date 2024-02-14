Mack compiled 74 tackles (57 solo), 17 sacks, 10 passes defended and five forced fumbles in 17 games with the Chargers across the 2023 season.

Despite losing pass-rushing partner Joey Bosa (foot) for essentially eight games, Mack put together arguably the best season of his entire career and one that probably should have elicited some All-Pro consideration. The veteran's 17 sacks surpassed his career high back in 2015, and that massive figure came off the heels of a four-year stretch where Mack combined to take down the quarterback just 31.5 times. The eye-popping sack total is a bit of a mirage considering the 32-year-old had five games with double digit sacks (including six against the Raiders back in Week 4) and nine without one, but it's clear the wily pass rusher is still among the best in the league despite his advanced age. Mack enters the final year of his six-year extension signed back with the Bears in 2018 at an untenable $38 million cap hit, and with the Chargers in a difficult cap situation, it's possible the team could move on from him this offseason despite the excellent play.