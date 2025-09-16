Mack (elbow) has been ruled out from returning to Monday's matchup against Las Vegas.

Mack had to be carted to the locker room after hurting his elbow in the first half, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the veteran defender appeared to be "in significant pain." Mack's specific diagnosis hasn't yet been announced, but he's not going to be able to re-enter the matchup. He recorded one tackle -- which was a solo sack -- prior to his exit.