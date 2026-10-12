Vidal tallied eight carries for 57 yards and one touchdown, one catch (on two targets) for minus-1 yard and returned three kicks for 75 yards during Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Broncos.

After opening the season with no touches through the first two games -- and just two in Week 3 -- Vidal has taken full advantage of his 16 over the last two contests, turning them into 92 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. All three of the Chargers' running backs got in the mix Sunday, with Omarion Hampton earning 15 touches and Keaton Mitchell getting six, but Vidal was the only one of the trio with an end-zone visit. Considering his recent success, Vidal appears likely to hold on to a regular role next Sunday at Kansas City.