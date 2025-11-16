Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Back in Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vidal (thigh) returned to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Vidal had exited the contest due to a thigh issue, but was able to return to the Chargers' Week 11 backfield, which also includes Amar Johnson and Trayveon Williams.
More News
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Serves as workhorse on SNF•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Can't get going against Titans•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Thrives in Week 8 win•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Stifled by Indy•
-
Chargers' Kimani Vidal: Emerges as lead back in win•