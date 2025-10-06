Vidal reverted back to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

After being elevated for Week 5 action, Vidal logged 14 snaps in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders, en route to carrying four times for 18 yards and catching his only target for one yard. Meanwhile, fellow RB Hassan Haskins also recorded 14 snaps, while carrying five times for 13 yards and catching his only target for two yards. However, with Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reporting that top back Omarion Hampton is slated to go on IR and miss at least four games with an ankle injury, Vidal and Haskins both figure to see added touches in that span, with Amar Johnson a potential practice squad elevation. It's also possible that the team adds backfield depth in the coming days, but in the meantime the looming possibility of an expanded workload makes Vidal (who appears destined for either another elevation or an active roster spot in Week 6) a worthy waiver wire target for those in need of RB help.