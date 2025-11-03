Vidal logged 12 rushes for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans. He did not catch his lone target.

Vidal had high expectations entering this favorable matchup, but he instead might have ceded clear lead-back duties while Omarion Hampton (ankle) remains sidelined. Vidal led the Chargers backfield in carries 8-2 at halftime, but he was out-carried by Jarrett Patterson 7-4 in the final two quarters. While it's possible that had to do with game script, the Chargers only briefly held a two-score lead and Patterson was also more effective with his work. Vidal should remain in fantasy consideration so long as Hampton is out, but his role is a bit murkier moving forward.